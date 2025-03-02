Supporting the Forstie Family

Darren and Gwen’s four-year old Lucy was diagnosed with childhood leukemia on January 1, 2025. They were shocked to say the least. When looking at options for the best care for Lucy, they were shocked again to find no other treatment is available for children other than the one protocol offered by the hospital. This cancer battle will be an intense muti-year process involving heavy rounds of chemo and other drugs. Lucy has begun the chemotherapy protocol, and Darren and Gwen are passionate about supporting Lucy’s health as much as possible with alternative care and treatments. They are very thankful for medical insurance, but there are many different aspects and expenses that are not considered ‘medical’ in nature in trying to help Lucy fight this disease, maintain quality of life, and ultimately heal. There is great comfort in remembering that God is the greatest healer, who sees all and knows all, and is guiding every step of Lucy’s journey.





Thank you for the continued prayers, love and support!





"Blessed be God, the God of all comfort, who comforteth us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort them which are in any trouble, by the comfort wherewith we ourselves are comforted of God."





2 Corinthians 1:3