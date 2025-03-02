Supporting Travels with Grandma Alice

It’s been a long road. When I moved from Texas to Maryland, I was struggling with the loss of my husband of 60 years, trying to swim my way up to the surface from the brain fog and side effects of being over medicated and living with lingering stroke symptoms. My entire world was living in and out of a wheelchair, unable to do the simplest tasks for myself, and thinking I was at my end-of-life journey. Now, after 4 years of struggling, 4 years of researching, and 4 years of my wonderful children giving me hope, I am now my own best health advocate, up and out of my wheelchair and fully functioning in my little world. GOD IS GOOD!! While I am still healthy and young at heart, my daughter is scooping me up and we are taking a 3 month cross country trip to visit with old friends one last time, meet new friends, and see all the beautiful sights this great country has to offer. As much as I love this idea, I don’t want to completely burden my family with all that this trip will take. Any little contribution would be amazing! If you know any great sights we should see, let me know! I’m very excited to share our travels across my “Travels With Grandma Alice” social pages and I hope you follow along with me.