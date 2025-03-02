Help Kayli minister in Germany with Jesus School

Hello everyone! As many of you know I’ve been at a Jesus Image’s ministry school in Orlando for the last two years. It’s been so special to receive so much wisdom from all the teaching, to worship the Lord in purity, and minister His gospel throughout the city!

I’ve had the privilege of serving on the production team as a camera operator, and have learned how to worship the Lord even through serving on cameras. It’s been an honor to convey how the Lord is moving at Jesus Image to the world. I had experienced the presence of the Lord many times while watching Jesus Image, so to now be able to capture how Jesus is moving here for others to see is such an honor.

I’ve also gotten to serve on the school worship team playing keys. It’s all unto Jesus! I’m learning how to minister to the Lord and stay in agreement with the team as we lift up one sound to Him. As well as learning how to steward the gifts He’s given me and use them for His glory. Within House of Bethany, their worship school, we’ve gotten to learn how to write songs unto the Lord, and true, pure worship has really been birthed in these times.

I’m so grateful for all the wonderful people that I’ve gotten to meet here at Jesus School. They are true lovers of Jesus and they have each taught me so much! These last two years at school we were able to accept international students, and I’ve grown to have such a love for my international family here! I don’t know what the Lord has for me in the future but I sense there is much more to come in my life with these precious international friends that I’ve met.

And now I have some really exciting news!!! I have been given the opportunity to go on a missions trip to Germany! As I’ve been here at school seeking the Lord, He’s really given me a heart specifically for the region of Europe, and being selected to go on this trip has been an answer to prayer! If any of you feel led to sow into my trip, it would be such a blessing for me! As a team we will be going to minister the gospel in Germany. We will have the honor of serving amongst the Evangelical Sisterhood in Darmstadt. I’m beyond excited for the trip and really look forward to sharing the testimonies of what the Lord will do! I really appreciate all of your prayers and support and love you all so much!! God bless❤️







