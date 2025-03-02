Support for Chris Drake's final expenses

Dear friends, my husband's name is Chris Drake and I'm raising money to pay for my husband's future cremation. Because we are both disabled and live on a fixed income. This leaves us with very little left over. He's currently in Hospice care for his final journey on this earth. He was diagnosed 13 years ago with Idiopathic Chronic Pancreatitis and he has fought the good fight up until recently. He is at peace with the thought of his passing and is ready when it comes. The money raised will go towards the cost of the cremation and any other costs that come with that. Thank you.