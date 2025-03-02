Thai Kids Rescue Fund

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $500
Campaign funds will be received by James Miles
Hello. I have been invited to train and participate in missions involved in rescuing children. The cost from my own pocket are considerable and international travel is required. There are 3 opportunities to train and participate as a rescue agent in South Asia this year. Once I have this training and experience, I will be able to serve NGOs and government agencies world wide in the hunt to rescue exploited children from servitude.
I intend to fund this as much as I can. I did labor as a carpenter to make this contribution. I still need your help though!!
