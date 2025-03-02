Supporting Paula Dugas Smith

Dear Friends and Family,

With heartfelt humility, we come to you today in need of your compassionate support and prayers once again. We appreciate previous support and that money was used for previous medical bills.

On December 22, 2024, Paula was blessed with a life-saving liver transplant. While we are incredibly grateful for this miracle, we also hold the donor's family in our prayers, acknowledging their generosity during such a difficult time.

Paula has been in the hospital since November 27, 2024, and she continues to face many challenges on her road to recovery. Unfortunately, the journey ahead remains long, and Roger, her devoted husband, has been unable to work during this time. As we all know, financial difficulties can accumulate quickly, and with Paula’s recovery still requiring Roger's daily involvement, this burden will continue to grow.

We place our trust in God to guide Paula and Roger through the months ahead, and we ask for your continued prayers for both of them.

It is with a heavy heart that we ask for financial help. While this is never easy, it is a necessity in these trying times. Any monetary contributions or prayers to assist Paula's recovery would be a tremendous blessing, easing the financial strain that has arisen and will persist as the months go on.

Paula’s love for her family and friends is well known, and above all, she cherishes her grandchildren. Being able to see and spend time with them is a constant source of joy for her. Thanks to the grace of God, and the countless prayers from all of you, Paula has been given the chance to live and continue loving and caring for her family. Now, we humbly ask for your support in whatever form you can offer—whether through a financial donation, your prayers, or simply sharing this message with others.

We are deeply grateful for any and all support you can provide.