Fixing Souls Not Just Buildings Send Tony to Rome

Tony came to St. Theresa Catholic School and Parish as the head of maintenance, but his impact has gone far beyond the walls of his job. He has truly been an answer to our prayers, a blessing to our community. God’s plan was clear when He led Tony back to St. Theresa — a place that shaped him, as Tony is a proud alumnus of our school. If you had told him as a student that he would one day return to serve here, he would have likely laughed. But God's plans often surprise us in the most beautiful ways.





When God called Tony to work at our school, He gave him a vision — a vision to build a chapel, a sacred space for our students to connect with Him. In less than a year, that dream became a reality. Tony didn’t just fulfill a task; he brought a place of peace and prayer into existence. Today, our chapel stands as a testament to his faith, dedication, and love for this community. Students attend class there, spend time in adoration, and experience grade-level Masses that are held within those walls. By witness, it is some of the best moments of our student's day. Tony has given us something lasting, something to help our students and staff build their relationship with God day in and day out.





But Tony’s contributions don't stop there. His presence in our school is felt in every hallway, playground, and classroom. He’s the one playing with the little ones on the playground, cracking jokes with the older students in the cafeteria (even starting the food fights), and walking alongside those who need a little extra time and guidance. Tony has built meaningful relationships with our students, teaching them not just about their faith but about kindness, work ethic, and the importance of community. Every year, he takes the time to teach our 5th graders about the scapular, encouraging them to wear it as a reminder of Mary’s love and care for them.

These are details I, Nicki Castellano, can tell you about Tony because I have been a teacher at St. Theresa School for 16 years and watched how he's served this school with his everything he has to give. He stops everything when a teacher needs help and doesn't complain about serving others. Even if it's changing the lightbulbs (Right Miss Sokolowski?) .

Many of you have also witnessed the new stained glass tabernacle at the church. The process was also something Tony was a part of, but he didn't just work on the project, but poured his soul into doing it for St. Theresa and Jesus. His love for Jesus runs so deep and he is teaching so many others in his path about Our Savior.

Now, it's our turn to give back to Tony. He has always been there for us, and now we have an opportunity to support him. Tony dreams of taking a pilgrimage with members of St. Theresa and Fr. Mike. Unfortunately, due to unexpected home repairs, Tony has had to use the funds he saved for his journey to the Vatican. We want to show him how much his hard work and dedication mean to us. Let’s come together to help make his pilgrimage dream a reality, just as he has made so many of ours come true.

Let's show him how powerful the prayers and the "little way" of St. Theresa can make a big impact.

Fixing Souls, Not just Buildings... Let's send Tony to Rome!