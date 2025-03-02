Abuelita Saritas Gift

A mother's love

Example witness ans story should never be forgotten. Here is the story of a life lived for The Mission of Loving God, Family and Ministry.





Abulita Saritas Gift. will live on in this world through us and for all to Know Love Serve God and others, the most in need.





Resilience

Preserverance

Virtue

Gifts of the spirit and

Fruits of the spirit.

And a real down to earth personal witness are lives experiences she left us and all.





My mother was a Strong Woman

Wanting to empower other strong woman for God and Family. Single parent and also reconciled in Sacramental marriage. She fought for her family and others families.





Quick story of her life. (Book in the works)

Born in Mexicali, Mexico.

Wanted to make a name for herself in her youth and on, becoming a lawyer with an emphasis on caring for women and families that needed help.

Then later met love of her life and moved to LA. Where she perservered while husband was a workaholic. A little while later she found herself with two children and working her own to make ends meet never giving up always finding a way no matter how difficult the circumstances. Her relationship with God only got stronger as she began a door to door Ministry helping families get back together and praying to God reestablishing Relationships with God through the Rosary (bringing to life in each of us the life of Christ & His Mother Our Mother.)

She kept fighting through a illness with a rare disease of the liver. When things got real bad she looked to God and minimal sharing of the pain she was going through. She was dull yellow with jaundice and still pointed To God and Love of Family. A miracle kept her with us, 14+ more years. But human error took her away from us too early one week she was serving at the alter and helping children and families. The next she was in the hospital getting transported to all the wrong hospitals.





Me ase falta me mama a mi y a muchos.

I'm seriously missing my mom and still need her fighting spirit in my life and for my little family, needs her what she would have gave us if she was still here and what she is giving us after she has gone to The Lord Jesus Christ. Today those that remember her and will come to know about her also need that fighting spirit in this world not being of it but in it for God and Family.





This is what I'm trying to do here keep my mother's fighting spirit for God and family alive in all. And strengthen those that are living similar in our day to day life now.





My little family will need her and learn to love God and family as she did.





Ministries need her witness to Love God and others.





The world needs Strong resilient Women understanding they are loved and appreciated for fighting for the truth, knowledge, the most in need, community and family.





Your prayer, & donation will keep this going. Thank you in advance 🙏