Kenya 2025

Hi all!





Thanks for stopping here! My name is Lauren, and I've had Africa on my bucket list since I was 5 years old. After a couple other missions trips to different countries, and a couple failed attempts to get to Africa, I'm going to Kenya in June 2025! I am so excited to be going with 14 others to partner with Missions of Hope International (MOHI). Our final destination will be the Village of Nanam, where we will see all the work being done building a brand new school, spend time with the students and the families of Nanam, and hopefully get to help in any other ways possible!