Campaign Image

Ecuador Mission Trip with Guidestone Church

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $225

Campaign created by Rebecca Barrett

Ecuador Mission Trip with Guidestone Church

Hello I will be going on a Mission to Ecuador, June 16-27, 2025! With Guidestone Church!

We have an exciting opportunity to go outreach to the men, women and children of Ecuador to come build a relationship with Jesus Christ and invite them to a temporary church. We will love, pray and encourage people to develop a relationship with Jesus Christ. We will also put together a Vacation Bible School so the children of Ecuador can come to know Jesus!

I am raising $2000 for the trip to go and $500 towards the temporary church, outreach to the communities in Ecuador, put on the Vacation Bible School and more.

Please consider in donating to the cause and or praying for us. We are bringing a living Jesus to a dying world. 

Thank you,

Rebecca Barrett


Recent Donations
Show:
Stephen and Cindi Barrett
$ 150.00 USD
1 hour ago

Rebecca! We are so thankful you are going on another mission trip! Keep serving the Lord!

Ulu ulu ulu uluuuu
$ 50.00 USD
3 hours ago

Wow, Ecuador!! Yes, let's get you there!! Blessings and prayers to you and your team ❤️

Ana
$ 25.00 USD
4 hours ago

Let's get you there to bless others.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo