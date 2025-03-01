Ecuador Mission Trip with Guidestone Church

Hello I will be going on a Mission to Ecuador, June 16-27, 2025! With Guidestone Church!

We have an exciting opportunity to go outreach to the men, women and children of Ecuador to come build a relationship with Jesus Christ and invite them to a temporary church. We will love, pray and encourage people to develop a relationship with Jesus Christ. We will also put together a Vacation Bible School so the children of Ecuador can come to know Jesus!

I am raising $2000 for the trip to go and $500 towards the temporary church, outreach to the communities in Ecuador, put on the Vacation Bible School and more.

Please consider in donating to the cause and or praying for us. We are bringing a living Jesus to a dying world.

Thank you,

Rebecca Barrett



