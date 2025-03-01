Support for the Trottier Family

Campaign Image

After dropping off the two youngest children at school, Cody came home and found Katie unresponsive.  Katie was brought via ambulance to Buffalo Hospital where they stabilized her. Katie was then transferred on March 1st to Abbott Hospital.  The cause is still unknown and tests are being run to determine the cause.  Katie is the primary income for this young family of five.  Her husband is staying with her at the hospital and of course will not be working during this time.  There will be many trips between home to see his children and the hospital. We have created this account for the benefit of Katie and Cody because we are being asked how people can help.  She will have a long road to recovery.  Please keep Katie, Cody, and their three boys in your prayers.  The Trottier and Wikman families thank you for your calls, texts, and prayers! 


We will update as soon as we know more information. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
4 minutes ago

Prayers for Katie and your entire family. I love you all!

Jessica Dowding
$ 50.00 USD
14 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
35 minutes ago

Sending love and prayers to Katie!

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
53 minutes ago

Praying for Katie! Sending lots of love! ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 hour ago

Keeping you in my prayers

Loving Katie
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Praying for a speedy recovery!

