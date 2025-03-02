Help Genny Fight for Justice & Support Her Sister

Help Me Fight for Justice and Support my Special Needs Sister

No daughter should have to bury her mother and then be ordered to pay the very doctors who failed her. But that’s exactly what’s happening to me, a devoted daughter who lost my beloved mother, Sylvia Rodriguez, due to medical neglect and harmful protocols. To make matters worse, the hospital and doctors responsible have been granted immunity, and now I am being harassed to pay over $16,000—to the very people I believe took my mother’s life.

My mother, Sylvia Rodriguez was a strong, selfless, and loving mother who dedicated her life to caring for her family. When COVID-19 struck, she was admitted to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Texas on September 26, 2021. She pleaded for alternative treatments but was denied. Instead, she was subjected to Remdesivir, a medication that worsened her condition, despite one doctor initially refusing to prescribe it. She developed a massive untreated bed sore, infections, sepsis, and organ failure while hospital staff neglected her care. She was placed on a ventilator for 42 agonizing days before she passed away on November 17, 2021.

Now, I am left not only grieving my mother’s unnecessary death but also caring for my special-needs sister, Cynthia, who requires full-time support. Instead of receiving justice, I am being financially punished, forced to pay legal fees to the very people I hold responsible for my mother’s tragic death.

This is beyond unfair—it is heartbreaking and cruel. I fought tirelessly to save my mother and now I am fighting to protect my sister while drowning under financial stress.

I am asking for your help. Any donation, big or small, will help relieve me of this cruel financial burden and ensure that I can continue to care for my special needs sister without fear of debt collectors coming after me. I am adding the court documents in the "update" section as proof along with some photos of my amazing mother.

Please rally together with me and demand justice for my sweet mother and support the family she left behind.

💔 Please donate and share my story. Your kindness and generosity can make all the difference. Click on the links below to see my interviews:





#JusticeForSylvia #SupportGenny #MedicalNegligence #HelpGennyRodriguez