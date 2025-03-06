Campaign Image

Help stop the carter family from being evicted

Goal:

 USD $4,000

Raised:

 USD $325

Campaign created by Paul Carter

Everyone makes mistakes, we made a big one.

We moved into a apartment complex that turned out to be a nightmare—living in slum conditions, termites, sewage and neglect . We had the city inspector out and they cited the property. Because of this, and us being late for the first time on rent, they are evicting us after emailing us that we could leave without penalty because of what we had been through. They have been retaliatory.  An eviction will destroy our lives and give us no hope left. Please help.

Recent Donations
The Vajdas
$ 300.00 USD
1 hour ago

Sally Cunningham
$ 25.00 USD
13 hours ago

I wish I could give more. Love and prayers going up for you.

