Help stop the carter family from being evicted

Everyone makes mistakes, we made a big one.

We moved into a apartment complex that turned out to be a nightmare—living in slum conditions, termites, sewage and neglect . We had the city inspector out and they cited the property. Because of this, and us being late for the first time on rent, they are evicting us after emailing us that we could leave without penalty because of what we had been through. They have been retaliatory. An eviction will destroy our lives and give us no hope left. Please help.