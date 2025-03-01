Supporting The Erickson Family

Friends,





Our friend, Peter Erickson, had a traumatic medical emergency in January that hospitalized him for nearly two months while he was fighting for his life.

He continues to fight and is now in therapy and is getting continuous medical support. This has been a scary time for him and his family. We are thankful God has helped him return home, however he is still not able to return to work for the foreseeable future. Please pray and help support him and his wife, Sarah, and their beautiful children, Keira, Brynn, and Aleena during this difficult time.

100% of these funds raised will go to help them with medical and living expenses while he recovers and fights to get back to normal life. God bless you and may the Lord be with the Erickson family.





Please consider sharing this with friends and family.