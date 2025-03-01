Anastacia DECA Internationals

Goal:
USD $1,800
Raised:
USD $160
Hi! My name is Anastacia, and I recently placed second at both districts and state for DECA, granting me the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete at DECA'S International Career Development Conference (ICDC) this coming April in Orlando Flordia!
Im super excited to compete, and I know I will learn a lot, and I know I will always remember.
this trip. All money raised will go directly to my travel costs, hotel, food, and registration fees.
Thank you!
Good luck in your DECA finals
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.