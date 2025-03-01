Anastacia DECA Internationals

Hi! My name is Anastacia, and I recently placed second at both districts and state for DECA, granting me the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete at DECA'S International Career Development Conference (ICDC) this coming April in Orlando Flordia!

Im super excited to compete, and I know I will learn a lot, and I know I will always remember.

this trip. All money raised will go directly to my travel costs, hotel, food, and registration fees.

Thank you!



