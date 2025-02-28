Supporting the Kalashnyk's family

Supporting the Pokhodun/Kalashnyk's family with their loss

I, Oleksandra Pokhodun (Kalashnyk), have a humble request for help from all those who share in our grief. Suddenly, my father, Volodymyr Kalashnyk, departed to be with the Lord on February 26, 2025.

A little history: Due to the war in Ukraine, my older sister and her son's large family (his wife is expecting their 10th child) were forced to leave for Canada, while my family (we have three children) and I relocated to the USA. Unfortunately, my father could not leave with us at that time because he had undergone surgery and was too weak to travel, so he stayed with his third daughter. Thus, fate separated us from our father. It was difficult for him to be apart from us, and he longed to spend his final years surrounded by his family—his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. So, we decided to bring him to us.

After receiving a tourist visa to Canada, in October 2024, he traveled to my older sister. He was overjoyed to see his daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Meanwhile, we planned to obtain a visa for him under the U4U program so he could join us in the U.S. Since he could not stay in Canada long-term on a tourist visa and lacked medical insurance, we applied for his visa under the U4U program on September 8, 2024, and were waiting for the documents to be approved.





Unfortunately, my father fell ill, and his illness proved to be fatal... An emergency call, hospitalization, and now a funeral still ahead — any help would be a great support to us during this difficult time.

Rom. 12:15 "Rejoice with those who rejoice, and weep with those who weep!"

Підтримка сім'ї Походун/Калашник у зв'язку з їх втратою.

Я, Олександра Походун (Калашник), маю скромне прохання допомоги у всіх небайдужих до нашого горя. Мій батько, Володимир Калашник, відійшов до Господа 26 лютого 2025 року.



Трохи історії: У зв'язку із війною, моя старша сестра із великою сім'єю її сина (його дружина чекає 10 дитину) вимушені були виїхати до Канади, а я із своєю сім'єю (маємо 3 діток) виїхали до США.Нажаль з нами на той час батько виїхати не зміг, оскільки переніс операцію і був слабкий, тому залишався із 3-ю донькою. Так нас доля розлучила із нашим батьком. Йому було важко без нас і він дуже хотів провести останні свої роки життя у колі рідних, люблячих його дітей, онуків, правнуків. І ми вирішили його забрати до нас. Отримавши туристичну візу до Канади, у жовтні 2024 року він приїхав до моєї старшої сестри, зрадів побачивши дочку, внуків, правнуків. Ми в свою чергу планували отримати візу по программі U4U і забрати до нас, оскільки по туристичній візі він довго знаходитися в Канаді не міг та без медичної страховки це був ризик, тому 8 вересня 2024 року подалися на візу по программі U4U і чекали схвалення документів.

Але нажаль батько захворів і ця хвороба стала фатальною...Був виклик emergency, госпіталь, попереду поховання...Будь-яка допомога буде значною підтримкою для нас.

Рим. 12:15 "Тішайтеся з тими, хто тішиться, і плачте з отими, хто плаче!"