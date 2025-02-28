Support for Justin

Justin Hildebrand, 26, has been dealing with back problems since childhood. After years of pain and discomfort, he now requires three discs to be replaced in order to restore his quality of life.

While this procedure isn't available in Canada, Germany offers the best chance for a full recovery. Your support can help cover the cost of his surgery and recovery, giving Justin the opportunity to live pain-free and get back to doing what he loves.

Justin and Leah thank you for your kindness and support.