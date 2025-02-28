Youth Pilgrimage to Rome

Goal:
USD $31,500
Raised:
USD $500
We are asking for community support for our pilgrimage to Rome for the Jubilee year. This is a powerful way to invest in the spiritual journey and future of our Catholic youth. This pilgrimage is not just a trip—it’s a chance for young hearts to experience the profound beauty of our faith, to walk in the footsteps of saints, and to feel the presence of God in a deeply personal way. By supporting them, we are helping to shape their faith, nurturing a generation that will carry the light of Christ forward. In this sacred moment, they can encounter grace and transformation that will last a lifetime, and your support will be part of that beautiful story.
