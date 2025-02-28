Mike's YWAM Mission Trip

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

I hope this letter finds you well! I am writing to share an exciting opportunity that God has placed before me. This April, I have been called to embark on a mission trip to Alaska, and several other Countries with YWAM Denali (Youth With a Mission), where we will serve remote villages and communities in need, share the Gospel, and extend God’s love through acts of service.

The trip is in two Phases. The lecture phase is the first 3 months. I will be in Denali National Park Alaska attending school preparing for the mission field. The second phase is also 3 months, during that time we will be venturing out to several underdeveloped Countries. During our time our team will be involved in running Vacation Bible Schools, providing much needed Emergency Medical aid, feeding the hungry, and evangelizing. Most importantly, we will be working to spread the message of Jesus Christ, sharing the love and freedom the Lord has for all of us while bringing hope to those in need.

I truly believe that God is calling me to step out in faith and be His hands and feet. I have been a firefighter/EMS provider for over 20 years. I now know God is calling me to use my skills and compassion for people in this larger scale mission. A mission and calling that goes far beyond rescuing people from the confines of an ambulance or fire engine. In a conversation with Rob Graham the leader of YWAM Denali and my former Fire chief when I lived in Alaska, he made a powerful statement to me that really tugged on my heart strings and provided some confirmation. He simply stated that there is only one greater feeling than saving someone’s life in an emergency. And that is being able to help save someone’s soul by leading them to the Love of Jesus.

However, I cannot do this alone. I am seeking both prayer and financial support to help make this mission possible. The total cost of the trip is roughly $10,000 over the duration of the 6 month mission. This includes all travel, lodging, food, and supplies. I am trusting God to provide, and I would be incredibly grateful if you would consider partnering with me.

If you feel led to support me financially, you can donate by cash, check, VENMO or CASHAPP. If you’re a member of my church family, The Believer’s Meeting, you can donate one time or monthly through the church app by selectimng the mission with my name. You can also set up a donation with my Pastor Lydia O’Leary. I am also asking anyone if they are able to collect any redeemable cans and bottles I can turn in for change.

Every contribution, big or small, makes a difference! Most importantly, I ask for your prayers—for our team, for the people we will serve, and that God would work through us to bring his Freedom to all we will encounter in the mission field.

Thank you for taking the time to read this letter and for considering how you might support my mission. Your encouragement, generosity, and prayers mean more than words can express. I am planning to send out a monthly newsletter once I arrive to Denali Alaska, and when able I will as well send out video updates to my Church, family and friends. If you’d like to hear more about the trip or receive updates, please let me know—I would love to stay in touch!

With gratitude and blessings,

Mike McGinn







