Build A Barn For Iron Sides Animal Rescue

Her nonprofit, Iron Sides Animal Rescue, currently cares for 38 animals - horses, donkeys, goats, sheep, mini mules, ponies, ducks, dogs and anything needing to be rescued. Her

animals are in four different locations that she drives to daily, IN ADDITION to her full time veterinary job over an hour away. She’s the toughest, hardest working, most incredibly independent person which is why she’d rather chew off her arm than ask for help. That’s why I’m doing it for her - she’s stubborn! She’s got everything in place to build a barn that would allow her to bring every animal to one spot freeing up hours of her time every day.