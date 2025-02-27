Build A Barn For Iron Sides Animal Rescue

Goal:
USD $75,000
Raised:
USD $100
Her nonprofit, Iron Sides Animal Rescue, currently cares for 38 animals - horses, donkeys, goats, sheep, mini mules, ponies, ducks, dogs and anything needing to be rescued. Her animals are in four different locations that she drives to daily, IN ADDITION to her full time veterinary job over an hour away. She’s the toughest, hardest working, most incredibly independent person which is why she’d rather chew off her arm than ask for help. That’s why I’m doing it for her - she’s stubborn! She’s got everything in place to build a barn that would allow her to bring every animal to one spot freeing up hours of her time every day.
Marie is the one who always helps everyone without a second thought, day or night, no matter how exhausted she is. If your horse colics, if your goat has a broken leg, if a sick animal needs help, she’s there. Let’s help Marie now and give her the barn she, and her rescues, desperately need.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.