Missionary Midwife Training

On March 12th I will be moving to the Philippines for 3 years to attend New Life International School of Midwifery. The unique thing about New life is I get to serve as a missionary in their birthing center, while studying to be a midwife. Their birthing center was established in 1995 to serve families living in impoverished conditions who cannot afford quality maternal healthcare. The hands-on and deeply relational skill of midwifery is proven to be a powerful avenue to bring God's love and kindness, to suffering people. I am so privileged and honored to learn and serve in this way! My schooling, flights, and room & board are fully funded, your support will go towards general living expenses & immigration fees—and give me the opportunity to bless the local community. Thank you for partnering with me as I share the love & light of Jesus to the women & babies in the Philippines!