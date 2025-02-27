Help Jett Owsley beat Brain Tumor!

Fighting for Jett: Help Us Give Him a Chance





On Monday, February 24, 2025, Nick and Summer’s world was turned upside down. Their sweet, energetic little boy, Jett Owsley, was rushed to the ER, where doctors discovered something no parent should ever have to hear—a tumor growing on his brain stem. They believe it to be DIPG (Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma), a devastating diagnosis with no known cure.





Jett is just a child—full of life, laughter, and dreams. He should be playing with his favorite toys, running outside, and waking up each morning with nothing but excitement for the day ahead. Instead, he is now facing a battle no child should have to fight.





In the coming days, Jett will undergo a biopsy to confirm the diagnosis and immediately begin radiation treatments. These treatments will hopefully slow the tumor’s progression and give this sweet boy more time. But Nick and Summer refuse to accept that this is where his story ends. They are determined to explore every possible avenue—alternative therapies, clinical trials, and anything that could offer hope in the face of this unimaginable fight.





As parents, they will stop at nothing to fight for Jett, but this journey comes with overwhelming financial burdens. With countless hospital visits, treatments, and the need for constant care, they will be forced to miss a substantial amount of work. No parent should have to choose between being by their child's side and paying the bills.





This is where we come together. Jett needs us. Nick and Summer need us. Every single donation—big or small—will go directly toward Jett’s medical care, travel expenses for treatments, and helping his parents stay by his side without the crushing weight of financial stress. If you can’t donate, please share Jett’s story and keep him in your prayers.





Jett is a fighter. And with your love, support, and generosity, we can help him fight with everything he has. 💙