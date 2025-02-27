Looking for help with legal fees

Hello. My name is Jeff. I am facing legal problems for a covid protest I attended in Stony Plain AB. The RCMP had put a fence up around Grace Life Church to keep the congregation out. At one of the protests in support of the church goers, some guys at the protest tried to take the fence down and we're stopped by the RCMP. I was charged with allegedly trying to take the fence down and obstruction of a police officer (not proven) The crown is asking for a years jail sentence as punishment so I am trying to gather funds for a proper legal defense.I was there that day near the fence with roughly 50 of the roughly 200 protestors to stand up for the community against 200 rcmp officers, 2 rcmp helicopters, armored cars and dogs who were singling out one church in the province for punishment for not strictly following covid policies and I got picked from the crowd and arrested. I was offered to be let go if I gave the rcmp information on other attendees. I refused to give them any information so I was the only person arrested that day out of a crowd of about 200 protestors. I was never in trouble before this incident in 2021 and have not been in trouble since this incident in 2021.

This RCMP operation with all the resources they used has to be one of the biggest operations in their history, just to keep a few dozen parishioners from going to church and they had absolutely no arrests and nothing to show for it. They needed arrests to justify all this money being spent.

I would travel from Calgary to Edmonton to attend these protests every weekend and would be front and centre filming their actions. I posted one video to Twitter that received close to 2 million views and had many big accounts across the world commenting on it and condemning the RCMP for such a show of force which drew alot of attention to the RCMP. Then I would file freedom of information acts to see how much exactly the RCMP was spending, every FOI I received back was totally blacked out except for their OT expenses which were 100k+ per day for OT alone. (My campaign pic is an actual FOI sent to me showing they only answered the OT question) All of this was an embarrassment for the rcmp, and so the day after the fence incident I was singled out and arrested even though I have a video I took that shows I was roughly 100 yards away from the fence, when people started to try and take it down.





The RCMP needed arrests to justify thier operation that I was exposing as a total waste of time and money so the next day I was arrested.





I have receipts for EVERYTHING I say here, in the form of video I took which is indisputable.





Please feel free to contact me on twitter for any details I may have left out.





TY for your generosity.