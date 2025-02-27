March For Jesus Ottawa

March For Jesus is a Christian Event, where we come together to Celebrate and Honor our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. This event is all about proclaiming the name of JESUS and spreading the GOOD NEWS to people as we Gather to March in the downtown core of Ottawa. Through the power of the Holy Spirit, we believe hearts will be transformed. As it says in Matthew 18:20, "Where two or three are gathered in my name, I am there among them." We are convinced that by presenting ourselves as a diverse community of Christ's followers, we can fulfill the wishes of our Lord, who sees this unity as a powerful message that can draw souls to Him. This year, 2025, is particularly significant as we will be partnering with the LeCRI/TheCRY movement to establish a National Day of Prayer. We are filled with excitement about what God is doing in this region, for Canada, and the World! No matter where you are, let’s gather in Ottawa by the thousands in a spirit of unity on Saturday, July 12th, 2025, starting at 11 a.m. at Confederation Park, with a departure time of 12 noon. There are many ways you can help make the March For Jesus a success, whether through funding (one-time donations or monthly subscriptions), sharing this event with friends and family, or through prayer! We can’t wait to see you there and to be part of this REVIVAL together.