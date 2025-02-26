Help a family getting screwed by the legal system

Please, we need help. This is a longer read but the only way to explain how something can destroy your life at any age by anyone at any time and there isn't much you can do to stop it. My child went to live with his father and step mother when he was 12 years old. (He had 1 birthday while there and came back at 13) He wasn't welcomed by her as she stated that she didnt trust him and didnt like him from the moment she met him. They waited until he was 19 to accuse him of sex crimes. Imagine his utter shock to be arrested and charged with 5 felonies. (He was being charged as an adult) He was devastated. He loved his little half sister. She was the only one to welcome him into their home. He is now almost 22. He has no defense as these girls can not give dates...or even any details. He did not take any deals. During the past 3 years we learned that one of the girls' father was arrested while he was out there for sex crimes against her siblings. They had physical evidence against him and he was sentenced to 60 years. I have so many questions as to why this wasnt allowed to be brought up during trial.??? You have a grown man proven guilty of these crimes but are also going to charge a person who was at the age of 12/13 of the same crimes? The two have never met.. But they were doing the same thing to the same family at the same time??? He hadnt even started puberty during the time he was there so its even more absurd. Unfortunately.. There's no way to prove it. This pic posted was his size back then. He could barely hold a backpack. He was 50lbs underweight due to the medications he took. He had trial about a week ago and the day before it was set to start.. His attorney filed a motion to be removed as his attorney stating she hadnt done a single thing to prepare for his trial. SERIOUSLY?? The judge denied the motion and trial started the following day. Count 1 was a hung jury (state made it known they intend to refile) and was found guilty on counts 2-5. With counts 2 and 3 hes looking at 25 years each. We've talked to plenty of attorneys who say there is enough for an appeal at the least.. Could possibly get the convictions tossed and/or the case thrown out. The investigator/state ended up losing body cam footage and interviews. Which I find convenient because it proved they lied. Some of those attorneys said they have never seen anything like this before and wanted to know who is sleeping with who.. Most of them wanted 50-75 thousand to represent him which the family can in no way come up with. Most of their family is disabled and only get government checks while the rest are barely living paycheck to paycheck. We found one willing to start at 17 grand. He told us all the problems he sees just on the surface without digging deeper but he cant do it for free. And there is a lot his court appointed attorney didnt do that should have been done. If you can help.. In any way.. You would be helping a family with nothing stop an innocent person from going to prison. I just dont know what else to do.