Supporting a Pardoned Patriot Gregory Purdy

I’ve launched this fundraiser to help cover the staggering attorney costs associated with January 6th, 2021. After being unjustly incarcerated in the D.C. gulag in June 2024, I spent seven and a half months locked away, during which my due process rights were violated. In that time, my family, means of living and life were damaged. Thanks to President Trump's pardon, I was released on January 21st, 2025. However, the price to defend against relentless US prosecutors in federal court over the past four years has left me under financial duress. I’ve had to cover all the costs myself, and the burden has been overwhelming. Now, I’m focused on rebuilding my life, and any support, no matter the amount, would be deeply appreciated. Thank you for helping me take this next step.