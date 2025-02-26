Campaign Image

Supporting a Pardoned Patriot Gregory Purdy

Raised:

 USD $500

Campaign created by Matthew Purdy

Campaign funds will be received by Gregory Purdy

Supporting a Pardoned Patriot Gregory Purdy

I’ve launched this fundraiser to help cover the staggering attorney costs associated with January 6th, 2021. After being unjustly incarcerated in the D.C. gulag in June 2024, I spent seven and a half months locked away, during which my due process rights were violated. In that time, my family, means of living and life were damaged. Thanks to President Trump's pardon, I was released on January 21st, 2025. However, the price to defend against relentless US prosecutors in federal court over the past four years has left me under financial duress. I’ve had to cover all the costs myself, and the burden has been overwhelming. Now, I’m focused on rebuilding my life, and any support, no matter the amount, would be deeply appreciated. Thank you for helping me take this next step.
Recent Donations
Show:
Jake Lang
$ 500.00 USD
30 minutes ago

Go with God

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo