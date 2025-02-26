Campaign Image

Bri's fund for Camp Carl

Goal:

 USD $500

Raised:

 USD $400

Campaign created by David Schwartz

We are raising money for Bri to go to camp Carl this summer. Any donation is greatly appreciated and we are grateful for each of you investing in her life each year. If you are unable to currently assist, I do ask that you please consider sharing this fundraiser as well. Awareness is half the battle. 
Recent Donations
Ryan
$ 175.00 USD
16 minutes ago

Can’t wait to spend a week with Bri at camp!!

Kailey and Aaron Good
$ 175.00 USD
17 minutes ago

💕

Aunt Bobbie Uncle Phil
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

