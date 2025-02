Adrian Buckowing Legal Defense Fund

Adrian Buckowing was recently charged, tried, and convicted as a 22-year-old man for events that allegedly took place when he was 13 years old. He is looking to overturn these convictions and continue to fight the legal processes that allow Wisconsin state law to charge grown men for the actions of children. Please consider giving what you can to help Adrian; anything you can give may make the difference between freedom and years of incarceration. Thank you.