Colectiva Wild Haven

SEEDS FOR SOVEREIGNTY CAMPAIGN





Who were you before the world told you who to be?





Who were you before you were told what to learn, how to learn, and when to learn it?





How many times have you complied with something that never actually felt like a yes?





What if our children never had to unlearn themselves in the first place?





In the heart of the Wild Haven, we are protecting the sovereignty of our children—and with that, the sovereignty of our collective future.





We believe that when children are given space to listen to their own inner truth, they know their way forward.





It is not our role to mold them. It is our role to trust them; to create an environment where they can root deeply into their autonomy and grow from there.





This is 2025. The authoritarian model is crumbling.





Our children feel it. They sense it. They are speaking through their behaviours, their resistance, their longing for something different...





We are here. We are listening.





And we are answering their call.





Wild Haven is not a rigid philosophy—it is a living, breathing ecosystem. We listen to the collective—the children, the families, the community, and our Earth Mother—to guide our evolution. We trust that children learn best through play, exploration, self-directed learning and self-reflection.





We act on what lights them up.





We follow their lead.





Because we know that a child who grows up knowing and trusting themselves will create a future rooted in love, freedom, and sovereignty.





Will you help us sow the seeds of this future?





If this vision resonates with you, we invite you to share our message in whatever way feels true to you.





And if you feel called to donate, we are deeply grateful. Your contribution will support:





• Financially sustaining our incredible team of guides so this movement can continue to grow

• Bringing in and training more guides for the Wild Haven team

• Raising awareness to protect the spirit and sovereignty of children, creating a more heart-centred future

• Opening our doors to welcome 2-4 year-olds into our village

• Building a jungle gym / parkour structure for our wild, free children to climb, swing, and explore

• Expanding our village infrastructure to better support not only the children, but also their families and the community

• Creating a guidebook on raising empowered, sovereign children, so this wisdom can be shared and ripple far beyond our village





Every seed planted today grows into our future.





Let’s grow together.





With much love and gratitude,

♡ Amylita & the Wild Haven Tribe