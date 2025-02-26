Campaign Image

Pardoned January 6th Defendant Matthew Purdy

Campaign created by Matthew Purdy

Campaign funds will be received by Matthew Purdy

I have started this fundraiser to help cover the defense attorney costs tied to January 6th, 2021. I was unjustly imprisoned and have spent six grueling weeks before my pardon being shuffled between four different federal institutions, an experience I came to know as “Diesel Therapy”. I thank God for the pardon from President Trump, but the relentless lawfare waged by the DOJ has gotten very expensive over the past 4 years, especially when you are just an ordinary, hardworking American! Fighting this battle has been an immense burden, and I have covered these costs myself. Since my release, I have been trying to jumpstart my life again, any support would mean the world to me. Thank you. Here’s a picture of my attorney visiting me in jail! :)
Jake Lang
$ 500.00 USD
29 minutes ago

Go with God

