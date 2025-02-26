Supporting Scott Strathman and Family

Dear friends and family, We are writing this to update you all on dad. At the end of January dad suddenly began having troubles urinating. He went to the doctor where they did a CT scan and found a tumor on his left kidney. He was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma. On February 10th he had surgery at KU Med Center to remove his entire left kidney. He was sent home later that week doing well. Fast forward a couple weeks to the 21st, dad collapsed two times and went back to the ER where they diagnosed him with sepsis, a serious condition in which the body responds improperly to infection. He was then sent back to KU Med. He also has ascites, a buildup of fluid in his abdominal cavity. He now has a drain in to get rid of that fluid buildup. Unfortunately, his one kidney is struggling to keep up, not creating any urine output over the last couple days and his creatinine levels continue to rise. This morning, they will be putting in a hemodialysis catheter and begin dialysis as his kidney is failing to do its job. If you know Scott, you know being stuck in the hospital is the last place he wants to be. "The food ****ing sucks!" He has been put on a very strict “chyle” diet and lemon chicken is not exactly up dad's alley. They plan on putting in an NG tube today to help get him some much-needed nutrition. He is tired from the constant interventions and lack of sleep. Yesterday he got to see all of his kids together which I know gave him a little boost. Kendall was telling us all the secrets to stay healthy. She told dad he's got to fight to stay strong, exercise and drink lots of water. He has had a lot of visitors over the last couple of days and we appreciate that so much! He has a long road ahead. All of that said, dad is obviously not working and Shannan has not left his side. The medical bills, hotel stays, food, etc. are going to begin piling up. If you are in a spot to help out in any way, we would appreciate it more than you know! Please pray for him, his family and medical team. Thank you all for your support!