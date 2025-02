Support evangelism instruments

Hello friends,I come before you for need of support to purchase evangelism ministry equipments, so as to make the love of Jesus known to others, below is our budget. Be blessed as you sow your seed to this ministryItem Total Cost (USD) Keyboards Yamaha PSR sx 700 1760USDMK 2106 61 Keys 7 1162 USDIbanez solo Electric guitars 5 800 USD Yamaha Acoustic guitar 5 570 USDYamaha Drum set 3 1800 USDChairs 15 120 USDWhiteboards 2 280 USDBackup power supply (UPS) -Maverick 1550VA 1 145.2 USDVoltage stabilizer -ANDELI SVC -5000A (150-250V) 1 260 USDTotal 6897 USD ~ 892405