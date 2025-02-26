Our friend JT, (Jeffery T Stroud) recently had a successful experience with cancer surgery.Now the tricky part is keeping him resting and not worried about rent etc.He needs to stay home and not work for a couple of months.A financial cushion will go a long way towards helping him follow the doctor's orders.
Updates
Prayer Requests
Keep JT Recovering
USD $3,500
USD $150
Campaign created by Robert Stevens
Recent Donations
Julie F -
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago
Happy healing old friend!
Robert Stevens -
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago
