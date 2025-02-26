Help Stefani conquer CRPS

CRPS is an extremely painful condition affecting the nerves - on the McGill Pain Index, considered more painful than amputation of a finger without anesthesia.





In the past 3 years her CRPS has worsened, encompassing full body and some of her internal organs. She has tried every medication and nerve block that doctors recommended, with no relief of pain. The doctors have given up.





She was able to graduate from Bible College in 2020 and reach her calling of participating in a church plant as the church worship leader. But as the severity of her CRPS progressed, she became weak, unable to stand and unable to play guitar, forcing her to give up her role in the church.





Stefani recently learned of a therapy called Scrambler, used for manage chemotherapy induced nerve pain and diabetic nerve pain. Scrambler uses special electrical impulses to retrain the neural system. Providers are now finding it can heal the nervous system in 80 - 90% of CRPS patients. It is FDA approved for pain management, but insurance does not cover this therapy for CRPS, unfortunately, leaving patients to have to pay out of pocket for the therapy. Each Scrambler session is $300, and Stefani is told she could need up to 20 sessions to reach lasting pain relief in her complicated case. Scrambler is her best hope at defeating CRPS. We believe it will change her life.





We are raising money so Stefani can get Scrambler treatment and regain her mobility and quality of life.





Through all these trials her faith has remained strong and steadfast. We appreciate your prayers over her and your contributions to her Scrambler sessions.

