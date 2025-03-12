Supporting The Richards Family

With heavy hearts, we are reaching out to our friends, family and community for support following the passing of our beloved father, Edward James Richards. Edward was a kind and hardworking man who touched the lives of many. He was a fan of the Pittsburg Steelers and the Oregon Ducks. He enjoyed hunting and cherished spending time with his family. We want to provide Edward James Richards, a proper memorial. Unfortunately, we are facing unexpected financial challenges in covering the costs of his memorial services. Any contribution, no matter how small, will help us give Edward the farewell he deserves and ease the burden on our family during this difficult time. We are incredibly grateful for your love, prayers, and support. If you're unable to donate, sharing this campaign with others would mean the world to us.

Thank you from the bottoms of our heats.

With love,

Trish Hayes, Bill Richards and Valerie Sabin