Jeff Esson Children's College Fund

With a heavy heart, I write this to remember and honor the life of my brother Jeff, a man whose presence brought warmth, laughter, and unwavering love to all who knew him. His sudden passing on February 24th at 11:00 PM has left a void that words cannot fill, but his spirit lives on in the countless lives he touched. Jeff was more than just a brother, a friend, and a father—he was a guiding light, a source of strength, and a steady hand in times of need. To his family, he was a protector and a rock, always ready with a kind word or a helping hand. To his friends, he was the one who could make any moment brighter, whose laughter was infectious, and whose loyalty never wavered. But above all, Jeff was a devoted father to his two beautiful children, Eastman (21) and Raely (18). They were his greatest pride, his deepest love, and his lasting legacy. He poured his heart into raising them, guiding them with wisdom, encouragement, and an unconditional love that will continue to shape their lives. Though he is no longer here in body, his spirit lives on in them—in their kindness, in their strength, and in the way they carry forward the lessons he taught them.The suddenness of his passing reminds us how fragile life can be. Yet, in our grief, we find comfort in knowing that Jeff lived a life full of love, laughter, and purpose. His impact on those around him will never fade. His stories will be told, his love will be felt, and his memory will remain a part of us forever.Jeff, you were taken from us too soon, but the love and joy you shared will never be forgotten. We will miss you dearly, cherish the time we had with you, and honor your legacy by living with the same kindness, strength, and love that you so effortlessly gave to us. Rest in peace, dear Jeff. You will always be in our hearts. Eastman and Raely have lost their best friend and biggest cheerleader, leaving them feeling adrift—like a boat without a rudder. Eastman is currently in the middle of his college education, while Raely is preparing to start her own college journey next year. In this difficult time, they will need financial support to help them stay afloat and continue pursuing their dreams.Join us in honoring Jeff's life.our generosity will directly impact Jeff’s children by: Join us in honoring Jeff's life. Your generosity will directly impact Jeff’s children by:🎓 Helping build a college fund to give Jeff's children the future he dreamed of for them.🙏 Offering love and prayers as his family navigates this difficult transition.Every donation, big or small, is a gift of love, stability, and hope for Jeff’s children.We understand if you cannot give financial support, your kindness and prayers are a powerful reminder that they are surrounded by a community that loves and supports them.