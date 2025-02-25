Marie Macie Cancer Warrior needs your help

Marie Macie (DeCelles): A Three-Time Cancer Warrior Needs Your Help My incredible sister, Mary, is facing an unimaginable challenge for the third time. She has been diagnosed with cancer again, and our hearts are heavy as we prepare to support her through another grueling battle. Mary is a devoted wife, loving mother, cherished friend, and a talented florist, wedding coordinator, designer, decorator, chef, baker, and homemaker. She shares her talents and has opened her home to everyone for so many occasions. She is also undeniably the "favorite" sister! A true fighter, she has bravely faced cancer twice before. Her resilience and spirit are an inspiration to us all. But the financial burden of repeated cancer treatments is overwhelming. This third diagnosis means more rounds of chemotherapy, and other therapies. It also means mounting medical bills, travel expenses for treatment, specialized medications, and other unforeseen costs that quickly add up. Beyond standard medical care, we want to explore every possible avenue to give her the best chance of recovery, including clinical trials, integrative therapies, nutritional support, and homeopathic therapies. These options often come with significant out-of-pocket expenses. We are asking for your help to alleviate the financial strain on Mary, Mike, and their family. Your generous donation will directly support her fight against cancer by covering the costs of:Medical treatments: Including chemotherapy and other necessary procedures. Medications: Prescription drugs, as well as any alternative or complementary therapies her doctors recommend. Travel and accommodation: For trips to treatment centers, which may be far from home. Supportive care: This could include nutritional counseling, physical therapy, and mental health support. Unforeseen expenses: Medical costs can be unpredictable, and we want to be prepared for any unexpected needs.No amount is too small. Every contribution will make a real difference in Mary's journey to recovery. Please consider donating and sharing this campaign with your network. Your prayers(especially) and financial support mean the world to us during this difficult time. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your compassion and generosity."[Caption: This photo captures a powerful moment of prayer during Mary's second battle with cancer. It was a miracle when she received an all-clear diagnosis. We are praying for another miracle now.]"