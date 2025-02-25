Donate for Samson's Dental Procedure

Hi everyone, as some of you may know, Samson needs some dental work done. After seeing two separate pediatric dentists, it has been determined that he needs silver caps on five of his molars, one molar needs a surface filling, and his front two teeth need to be white capped for cavities between the teeth. We do really well with dental hygiene with him; however, we were too late to the flossing game, which caused most of the issues. Thankfully, I have great dental insurance that is covering all of the dental work. However, due to his age and the amount of work, he needs to be placed under anesthesia. This is not covered by my insurance and will be out of pocket. As of now, they are estimating a cost between $1,500 and $2k, but it all depends on multiple factors such as how long he's under and how much the drug costs at the time of the procedure. I understand money is tight for many of us right now, so please don't feel pressured, but any amount to help with the cost would be greatly appreciated.