Unclebobj6

I was locked up in the D.C. gulag in July of 2024. I spent 7 1/2 months incarcerated after having my due process rights violated.  I lost my job, my rented house, and my dog when I was reprimanded pre sentencing. President Trump pardoned me and I was released on January 21st 2025. I am trying to get my life started over and just need help
Jake Lang
$ 500.00 USD
29 minutes ago

Go with God

