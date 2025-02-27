Girls Ministry

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $200
Empowering Hearts and Hands: A New Program at The Warm House Ministries
"The Warm Hands at The Warm House Ministries is launching a new program at its Chtaura branch, combining spiritual growth and creativity. The program features a Bible study on women in the Bible, offering inspiration and lessons of strength and faith. Alongside this, the girls will learn the art of crocheting toys, a fun and creative way to build skills and foster a sense of accomplishment. Prayers are needed for this program to be a blessing to each girl who attends, helping them grow spiritually, creatively, and personally as they embark on this exciting new journey"
BE PART OF THIS NEW JOURNEY
