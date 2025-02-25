Help Save Baby Nasya's Heart

Help Save Baby Nasya’s Heart 💖 Dear kindhearted friends, I am Kurt Russel Cago, a loving father reaching out with a plea to help save my 1-year and 7-month-old daughter, Nasya Gale. She has been diagnosed with Congenital Heart Disease (Ventricular Septal Defect - VSD) with Severe Pulmonary Hypertension, and her doctors have urgently advised that she undergo heart surgery (VSD patch closure) to give her a chance at a healthy life. Nasya and her twin sister were born prematurely on June 19, 2023, spending over a month in the NICU before coming home. While both have fought hard to survive, Nasya’s heart remains fragile. Her condition prevents her from growing like other children, and without surgery, her health is at serious risk. As parents, we are doing everything we can to provide for our children’s needs, but the cost of the surgery is far beyond what we can afford. Despite our best efforts, we cannot do this alone, and that is why we are humbly seeking your help. ✨ How You Can Help: 💙 Any amount, big or small, will bring us closer to giving Nasya the treatment she needs. 💙 Sharing this post can reach more people who may be willing to help. 💙 Your prayers and words of encouragement mean the world to us. With your love, kindness, and generosity, we can give Nasya the chance to grow up healthy, play with her twin sister, and live the beautiful life she deserves. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being part of our journey. May God bless you abundantly for the hope and compassion you share. 📌 Donation Details: (GCash, PayPal, or Bank Account Info Here) 📌 For inquiries and updates: 📞 Cellphone Number: 0918-735-0425 📧 Email: kurtstantine0208@yahoo.comhttps://paypal.me/NasyaGaleCago?country.x=PH&local... #SaveNasya #HeartSurgeryForNasya #HelpNasyaFight #LittleHeartWarrior