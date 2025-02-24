Help for Lukah

I am desperately trying to save or extend my ESD dogs life. Lukah is my entire life. We thought he had lymphoma but I learned today it is a Sarcoma but we don’t know exactly what kind yet. I need X-rays done first to to see if it is inside bone, or attached to bone, because between October 18 and this month, it has grown fast.

Once it is known if it has spread or not, we can either come up with a treatment plan (there is no cure, just ways to help extend his life) or not :(

I am begging for help. I have to try to do what is best for him and will literally pay anyone back when I sell this house.

I maxed out my credit card on this and unexpected house expenses like a roof leaking over my bed, yeah, that’s my luck!

I had just paid all credit cards off to build credit and here we go again.

X-rays are $800 and does not include treatment just them. It also does not cover any biopsy which is about $2000. Vet costs have gone up the most from what I have seen. I’m asking for help with both, but if X-rays show too advanced other decisions will be made.

I will adjust this campaign accordingly to his needs.

He is not in a lot of pain. I have him on pain meds for what was arthritis in October. He still eats, wants to run and play, and is not suffering. I will never let that happen.