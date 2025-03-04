Our good friend, Tina Hindman, needs eye surgery to prevent the loss of her eyesight. Both eyes require stents to relieve pressure from glaucoma as well as the removal of cataracts. These are time sensitive needs as her condition is rapidly deteriorating.

The hospital requires payment PRIOR to the surgery. Tina has explored every option for payment including insurance and assistance, and this is the remaining balance that's needed before she can schedule the surgery. If we can all give a little bit then we can get this done for our friend who loves so big.

Would you consider giving and help save her irreplaceable gift of sight?

Thank you all!

ECCL 4:9-10 "Two people are better off than one, for they can help each other succeed. If one person falls, the other can reach out and help...." NLT