Romanian Mission Trip

Hello friends and family!

I have been blessed with the opportunity to go on a mission trip to Romania with Hope Partners International. This organization exists to rescue and transform children living in extreme poverty around the world through acts of compassion in Jesus' name. On this trip we will be putting together games, crafts, and bible stories for the kids as well as doing community outreach where we will be giving out supplies/goods to multiple communities in Romania.

There are two ways you can be a part of this trip:

1. Prayer. Any prayers would be greatly appreciated as our team prepares to love on these kids.

2. Donate. You can contribute with donations to make this trip a reality for me.

Thank you in advance for any contribution or prayers you can contribute to this trip. I can't wait to share what God does!