Fighting Injustice in the courts

Georgia Constitution, Article I, Section I, Paragraph XII. Right to the courts. No person shall be deprived of the right to prosecute or defend, either in person or by an attorney, that person's own cause in any of the courts of this state.

The Founders envisioned a justice system that would give the People full access to the courts. Further the courts would maintain the utmost highest regard for Due Process of Law. As we see in the Georgia Constitution, the Courts belong to the People and yet the People have, in essence, been barred out.

Patriots throughout Georgia see the injustice in the courts and it is grievous. They have studied to show themselves approved and have stepped up to the frontlines to challenge the corruptness. They are keenly aware that judges and officers of the courts are ignoring their Oath to the Constitution and to the laws of this land.

These patriots positioned themselves at the frontline in an effort to restore true justice back to the People. They are Davids up against Goliath.

With this campaign it is our desire to provide for Patriots who are fighting lawfare in our local courts. They deserve the support of other Patriots as they seek to restore America back to the Republic that God destined it to be.

"Then the Lord saw it, and it displeased Him

That there was no justice.

He saw that there was no man,

And wondered that there was no intercessor;"

Isaiah 59:15-16



