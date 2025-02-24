Campaign Image

Life saving dogs

Campaign created by MEARS BARRY JOHN

Campaign funds will be received by MEARS BARRY JOHN

Help Give Stray Dogs a Second Chance!


Every day, countless stray dogs roam the streets, searching for food, shelter, and love. Many are injured, hungry, and in desperate need of care. Your donation can make a world of difference in their lives.


By contributing to our cause, you are helping provide food, medical care, and a safe place for these abandoned dogs to heal and find their forever homes. Every dollar counts, and no contribution is too small. Together, we can give these animals the second chance they deserve.


Join us in making a difference for the stray dogs who need us the most. Your kindness and generosity will help create a better, safer world for them.

