Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $520
Campaign funds will be received by Christopher Gruscinski
I have over paided bills gonna loss everything plz help me and my family keep our lights and heat and a roof over our head anything will help god bless you for the support...... My daily thanks you very much with love from the Gruscinski family to yours.....
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.