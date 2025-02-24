Campaign Image

Gruscinski family

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $520

Campaign created by Christopher Gruscinski

Campaign funds will be received by Christopher Gruscinski

Gruscinski family

I have over paided bills gonna loss everything plz help me and my family keep our lights and heat and a roof over our head anything will help god bless you for the support...... My daily thanks you very much with love from the Gruscinski family to yours.....

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
4 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
17 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
20 minutes ago

Updates

Prayer Requests

