NY Family of Corrections

New York State Correctional Officers Are On Strike!





Starting Monday February 17, 2025, facility after facility began to walk out or not go in. What started as a small stand has spread to nearly every state run prison in the state. While the governor threatens those who refuse to take it anymore, people are fighting for their lives. Even with their jobs, homes and livelihood on the line, the men and women of the Department of Corrections aren’t taking it anymore.





This money will go to those who are without pay now that need help as this drags on. Families who can’t heat their homes. Those who have children to feed. This isn’t for the day to day stuff needed on the lines being held. This is for the home life many are worried about.







While it says I am the beneficiary, please know there is a whole board of us. I will hopefully be able to add the others as I learn this site. (This is a new platform for me so I am still learning. However, I was asked to get it moving now as other states are now wanting to help.)

There will be updates to this as time goes on. Many updates are provided on my personal Facebook page that can be seen by the public as well. This is not a fight for more money. This isn’t a fight just for fun. This is a fight for safety! This is a fight for those who protect us from the unimaginable. This is a fight for what is right!

What started out as a spark has now turned into a fire spanning the state of New York. Correctional staff have had enough. Between unsafe working conditions, lack of discipline for unruly prison inhabitants all the way to forced overtime up to 32 hours at times, something has to change.