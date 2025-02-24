NY Family of Corrections

Raised:
USD $300
New York State Correctional Officers Are On Strike!What started out as a spark has now turned into a fire spanning the state of New York. Correctional staff have had enough. Between unsafe working conditions, lack of discipline for unruly prison inhabitants all the way to forced overtime up to 32 hours at times, something has to change.
There will be updates to this as time goes on. Many updates are provided on my personal Facebook page that can be seen by the public as well. This is not a fight for more money. This isn’t a fight just for fun. This is a fight for safety! This is a fight for those who protect us from the unimaginable. This is a fight for what is right!
Prayers for all
