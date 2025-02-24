Support our Precious Jayda

Hi! Jayda Eason, Scarlett's granddaughter, put higher education and some of her jobs on hold just to be with Scarlet every moment she could. She showed such compassion & love through Scarlett's entire battle with cancer and there are many who would like to bless her for being such a blessing to our precious friend who is now in the presence of Jesus. I know she will be so thankful for every penney you donate! Your donation will go towards repairs for her car so it will be safe to drive, and lost wages. If there is enough donated, she would love to go back to Nursing school again one day. We want to show her how thankful we are for her dedication and availabilty to our precious Scarlett. Thank you for your gift and for loving on and praying for our sweet Jayda. Your donations will go directly to her.