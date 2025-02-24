Campaign Image

PK Equine Medical Hospital Costs

Our Ms. PK became critically ill on 2/22/2024 with small intestinal enteritis which has required a hospitalization with massive costs. We unfortunately are coming up short in being able to pay the entire cost of her medical care. As of today, 02/24/2025 her charges are in excess of $6K. We absolutely LOVE all of our horses and PK is special as she was born and raised on our place and she has become quite the prolific barrel racing horse.  At this time we unfortunately we are going to have to ask for help.  Any contributions would be absolutely appreciated and would go directly towards her medical care.  Thank you!!!

